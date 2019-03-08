Highworth goalkeeper denies Town with string of super saves

Exmouth Town's FA Cup journey ended as they went down 4-2 at Bet Victor Southern League Division One South outfit Highworth Town.

However, that final score does not tell the whole story for the Southern Road men gave as good as they got for long periods, recovered from being two down at the break and very nearly did enough to bring the Wiltshire side back to Southern Road before succumbing to a late third in a game that saw both sides end the contest with 10 men.

The Worthians, who signed Swindon Town's Ralph Graham on loan just in time for his to make his derby in the FA Cup tie, scored after just six minutes and added a second just before the half hour.

However, it was not all one-way, far from it! Twice in the first half, the Highworth goalkeeper Connor Johns made 'stunning' saves to deny Town roared on by two coach loads of supporters.

The home side were reduced to 10 men on 56 minutes when Jacob Davidge saw red interestingly, the Highworth Town twitter feed reported that their player was 'sent off due to some good shouts from the away fans'!

Five minutes after the red card incident Town got a goal back.

Town continued to press and another sensational save from the Highworth glovesman Johns denied them for a third time!

Six minutes from time the Southern League side sealed their place in the 2nd Qualifying Round scoring their third and, in the third minute of added time they got a fourth. There was still time for Town to net a superb second, but that was as good as it got, leaving a brave and battling Town side to put their efforts into the FA Vase and next Saturday's Vase tie at Cadbury Heath.

Next up for Town: Town are in cup action in both of their next two matches as they first have an FA Vase tie at fellow Western League side Cadbury Heath on Saturday (September 14) and three days later they have a Tuesday evening Les Phillips Cup (The Western League, League Cup competition) game at Bristol-based Almondsbury.