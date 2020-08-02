Higham brace as Blues mark return of youth football with superb all-round show

Action from the Brixington BluesU15s 6-3 win over Whipton Youth. Picture: PAUL JEFFERY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s marked the return of youth football after the lifting of lockdown restrictions as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic with a fine all-round show that saw them defeat Whipton Youth 6-3.

Both sides were clearly delighted to be back into action, but it was the Blues who looked the sharper of the teams and, by full-time they were worthy winners.

Despite the contest being the first Blues outing since last season’s premature Covid-19 enforced shutdown, the youngsters were quickly into their stride with some slick pass and move play while their two new players both made impressive debuts.

Whipton started well, but the awareness and skill of full-back Fin Clifford, and the covering speed of debutant Will Lavis, meant the early attacks were kept in check by the Bluesboys.

In a testing and close fought early period goalkeeper Ben Jeffery was often called into action, collecting through balls as the central defence held its ground.

Eventually, Alex Quaife and Callum Smith assumed control of midfield, and, with Fin Macdonald bringing winger Jack McBryan into play, the Blues started to attack.

The work-rate and determination of Cameron Horne and Luke Ewing started to tell, as did the sharpness and touch of newly-signed striker Lewis Tose. With Blues in control, it was certainly against the run of play when Whipton took the lead with a header. Undeterred by the set -back, Blues kept to their game plan and parity was restored when a defence-splitting through-ball by Ewing was latched onto by Tyler Cunningham who showed good composure to level things up.

It was in the second half that Blues began to really impress. They played some delightful football with centre forward Bradley Higham at the heart of all their attacking intent.

Higham not only excelled with his hold-up play, but he used his head to great effect and scored twice to put Blues in charge.

Connor McCann slotted home from inside the box before Fin MacDonald beat a man prior to rifling the ball home from 20 yards while the Blues sixth and final goal was a stunning struck by Ewing.

Whipton struck twice more late on, but that was not to deny Blues a deserved success. They played the better football and, given this was their first outing of the season, they looked impressive and composed.

