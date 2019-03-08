Advanced search

Help Exmouth Town's Martin Cook become a Flybe Community Champion

PUBLISHED: 19:41 18 April 2019

Exmouth Town's Martin Cook (right) with Matt Kimberly from ECFC commercial sales. Picture ECFC

After a five-month search for Devon’s unsung football heroes, voting is now open to crown Exeter City Football Club’s first ever Flybe Community Champion.

Fans from across the region have had three opportunities throughout the season to nominate their 'Community Champion', someone who they felt deserved recognition for their contribution to football in the local area.

Kevin Richards, Adam Coupland and Exmouth Town's Martin Cook were selected in December, February and March respectively for their work at their clubs and all three nominations shared common theme, their selflessness and community spirit.

The overall winner will be revealed at the 2018/19 Awards Evening on Saturday, April 27 by Flybe Chief Executive Officer Christine Ourmieres-Widener.

Voting is open now and closes at midnight Tuesday, April 23.

To place your vote visit https://www.exetercityfc.co.uk/news/2019/april/flybechampionvote/

