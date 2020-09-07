Haywood Newlands nets as Town Under-15s draw pre-season friendly

Exmouth Town Under-15s shared two goals with visiting Stoke Hill in what was a well-contested friendly fixture.

In their first game this season on the hallowed turf of Southern Road and against higher level opponents, Town looked confident and sharp from the first whistle.

In what was a very even first half it was town who took the lead.

Some great play down the right involving Cody Leaster, Scott Boddy and Billy Rowsell was rounded off when Rowsell fired in a cross that found its way to Mac Haywood Newlands and he twisted and turned before drilling the ball home.

There were chances for both sides soon after, but it was just before half-time that parity was restored with Stoke Hill tucking away a penalty.

In the second half, there was plenty of end-to-end football, but both defences proved mighty difficult to unlock!

Town almost won it at the end when good build-up play involving Charlie James, Sam Quine, Boddy and Will Lucas, saw the latter fizz a ball across the box which beat everyone including the on-rushing Ned Mills!

The result was a fair reflection on a fine game and both sets of coaches would have been delighted with their teams’ performances.