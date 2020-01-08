Hawes stars as two players net hat-tricks in big Blues U14s win at Culm Sampford Lions

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-14s win at Culm Sampford Lions. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s started 2020 with an emphatic 8-2 win at Culm Sampford Lions.

The Lions began on the front foot and scored with their first attack, but parity was swiftly restored with Ethan Hawes providing the assist to a Fin Clifford goal.

Clifford then struck again, this time getting on the end of a Connor McCann cross before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling the ball into the net.

Just before the break Clifford completed his hat-trick with the assist down to Cameron Horne.

Early in the second half Hawes was felled in the area and he got up to fire home from the spot to make it 4-1.

Tyler Cunningham Ortiz then took centre stage, first lifting the ball over the glovesman from a tight angle before netting again after some neat approach play involving Jack McBryan and Hawes. Cunningham Ortiz then pounced when a Harry Williams shot was deflected to him and he needed no second invitation to complete a second half treble.

The home side bagged a second, cashing in on miscommunication in the visitors' back line, but Blues had the final say when Fin MacDonald arrowed the ball into the top corner.

In what was a strong all-round performance, there were some great individual performances, but the Player of the Week award went to Ethan Hawes, who was a constant threat down the left wing with the match referee also singing the youngsters' praises at full time.

