Hawes stars as Brixington Blues net nine in pre-season power show

PUBLISHED: 07:58 19 August 2020

Brixington Blues U16 player Ashton Beck in action during the team's 9-0 wi at Cullompton. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues U16 player Ashton Beck in action during the team's 9-0 wi at Cullompton. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s were 9-0 winners when they met Cullompton Rangers in a friendly contest that was played over four quarters, each of 20 minutes.

It took Blues just 20 seconds to open the scoring with skipper Jake Haggerty, Luke Paramore and Oliver Bradley all involved in the move straight from kick-off that ended with Jack Drew-Cull scoring.

Scorer then turned provider for Oliver Bradley to make it 2-0.

A fine team move involving Reece Alexander, Hayden Simpson, Ethan Hawes, Makan Coulibaly and Drew-Cull ended with Paramore making it 3-0.

Paramore then created the fourth with a wonderful through-ball that set up Hawes to make it 4-0.

In the second quarter another slick passing move involving five players ended with Hawes netting his second of the contest to make it 5-0.

The third quarter saw both teams make a raft of changes and it was Cully who enjoyed a period of dominance during which time Blues glovesman Russ Bracey made some excellent saves while also showing his prowess as a ‘sweeper-keeper’.

Once Blues’ re-jigged team had settled they began to once more impose themselves on the contest and it was 6-0 thanks to a goal from new player Ashton Beck who netted from long-range with a sweet strike.

Cully began the fourth quarter strongly, but again they got no change out of an organised and disciplined Blues back line in which Hayden Rees, Makan Coulibaly and Ashton Beck were key performers, while, at the other end of the pitch, Paramore was on hand to net the seventh.

When a penalty was awarded, Blues glovesman trotted up field before picking his spot and scoring his sides eighth goal.

Blues finished the game in style with another terrific passing team move that ended with Luke Paramore netting another to put a polished seal on an outstanding team display.

Ethan Hawes was named the Blues’ Man of the Match.

