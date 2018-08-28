Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hawes brace seals convincing 5-1 win for Brixington Blues U13s

PUBLISHED: 13:28 31 January 2019

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s remain top of the Exeter and District League after a 5-1 win away at Ottery St Mary.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Playing in their alternative yellow shirts, it was the start that Blues coaches had called for in their pre-match team talk.

Early possession and good use of the flanks produced a couple of early chances.

The opener came from an Ethan Hawes corner, which Fin MacDonald rifled home from the edge of the area and then, after 25 minutes, Hawes doubled the lead, with the goal very similar to the first one.

Blues looked confident in possession and it was the quick feet of Callum Smith that drew a foul in the area and Tom Dean drilled home the resultant penalty to see Blues into a 3-0 interval lead. It was Ottery who struck first in the second half, a swift break leading to a clear one-on-one that left Ben Jeffery little chance to save.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

But Blues responded perfectly, and Ethan Hawes restored the three-goal lead within moments with a run down the right wing. He secured his brace with a fine shot over the keeper to land the ball in the back of the net.

With 20 minutes to go, Blues forced another corner. Hawes whipped in a dangerous ball and Harry Williams, attacking the six-yard box, steered the ball goal-ward.

Blues were worthy winners with what was an impressive team performance against a good Ottery side. Bobby Pond took the Blues’ Man of the Match honours for his commanding shift at the heart of the defence.

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYANAction from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Up to 10cm of snow expected today - the latest weather report

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Up to 10cm of snow expected today - the latest weather report

#includeImage($article, 225)

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hawes brace seals convincing 5-1 win for Brixington Blues U13s

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Fox impresses as Brixington Blues U14s net point

Action from Brixington Blues Under-14s. Picture BBFC

East Devon three-ball Stableford success for trio

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Artisan Golf Club is looking for new members

golf generic picture

Birthday boy Howard nets twice for East Budleigh in derby win

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists