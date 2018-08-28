Hawes brace seals convincing 5-1 win for Brixington Blues U13s

Action from the Brixington Blues Under-13s versus Ottery St Mary in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s remain top of the Exeter and District League after a 5-1 win away at Ottery St Mary.

Playing in their alternative yellow shirts, it was the start that Blues coaches had called for in their pre-match team talk.

Early possession and good use of the flanks produced a couple of early chances.

The opener came from an Ethan Hawes corner, which Fin MacDonald rifled home from the edge of the area and then, after 25 minutes, Hawes doubled the lead, with the goal very similar to the first one.

Blues looked confident in possession and it was the quick feet of Callum Smith that drew a foul in the area and Tom Dean drilled home the resultant penalty to see Blues into a 3-0 interval lead. It was Ottery who struck first in the second half, a swift break leading to a clear one-on-one that left Ben Jeffery little chance to save.

But Blues responded perfectly, and Ethan Hawes restored the three-goal lead within moments with a run down the right wing. He secured his brace with a fine shot over the keeper to land the ball in the back of the net.

With 20 minutes to go, Blues forced another corner. Hawes whipped in a dangerous ball and Harry Williams, attacking the six-yard box, steered the ball goal-ward.

Blues were worthy winners with what was an impressive team performance against a good Ottery side. Bobby Pond took the Blues’ Man of the Match honours for his commanding shift at the heart of the defence.

