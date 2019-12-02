Hawes at the double as Brixington Blues U14s net Plate win at Dawlish

Brixington Blues U14 action from their meeting with Dawlish Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s returned to action after a number of weeks of no play owing to wet weather, powered into the next round of the Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition with as 5-0 win at Dawlish.

The cup tie should have been hosted by Blues, but pitch congestion at Withycombe Raleigh Common, meant Dawlish kindly consented to hosting the cup tie.

Blues, with the strong wind at their backs, began well and Fin Clifford caused plenty of problems with his direct play down the right.

However, a goal was not forthcoming though Ethan Hawes hit the woodwork whole the corners from Jack McBryan caused concerns in the home penalty area and a shot from Tyler Cunningham-Ortiz narrowly missed the target having beaten the Dawlish glovesman with a clever chip.

The pressure had to tell and so it did as, following some neat play down the left involving Cameron Horne, McBryan and Callum Smith, the later fired Blues into a lead they carried through into half-time.

After the break the tireless right wing industry of Ethan Hawes paid dividends when he ran clear of the defence to slot past the keeper and double the lead. A spectacular Callum Smith bicycle kick made it 3-0 and the fourth goal duly arrived with Harry Williams latching onto a terrific through-ball from Luke Ewings before passing the ball into the goal. Late on, Hawes scored his second to round things off.

Fin Clifford landed the Blues' Player of the Week award for his work-rate and attacking wing play.

The win means that Blues will now take on North Tawton in the next round of the Plate in January.