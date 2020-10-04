Harris nets hat-trick inside six minutes as Town impress again on the road

Jordan Harris fires Exmouth Town into a 1-0 lead in the FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS Archant

The past one was another encouraging week for Town as back-to-back wins has seen them climb to third in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, writes John Dibsdall.

Last Saturday they made their first visit to Bradford Town and came home having achieved their largest away victory in the league since gaining promotion their six goals surpassing the five they scored last season at both Cadbury Heath and Street.

They will, however, have to go some to beat the club’s highest away victory in the Western League, an 11-0 demolition of Pewsey Vale on October 7, 2000!

At Bradford Town, once again, they fell a goal behind as the hosts had the better of the early play; Town being punished for failing to clear their lines.

The equaliser came on 30 minutes with a powerful header from Ace High and then it became the Jordan Harris show.

In a six-minute spell leading up to half time Harris completed a hat-trick and, for good measure, added his fourth with 66 minutes played.

Mark Lever then came off the bench to score for the third consecutive game as Town completed an emphatic victory.

The four goal haul by Harris was the first since Dan Boere netted four in a game against Torpoint Athletic on November 8, 2014.

Last Wednesday evening Town extended their unbeaten home run in the league to 21 games (18 wins, 3 draws) with a 4-1 victory over Bridport.

Incidentally this was the same score line against the Dorset visitors as the opening game last season when Town made their return to the Western League since their withdrawal in 2005.

Apart from going a goal down in the ninth minute, Town dominated proceedings and such was their superiority it was only a question of good goalkeeping and some wayward finishing that the goals for column stayed to just four.

In many ways it was a game of firsts. Max Gillard, deputising as captain for the injured David Rowe, scored his first goal of the season firing home the equaliser just four minutes after going behind.

Level at the break, Town were ahead in the first minute of the second half with a well struck shot from Mark Lever and, on 65-minutes, Dan Cullen scored his first goal for the senior side with a firm downward header. In a rare attack Bridport had rattled the post but the game was beyond them when a central defender was shown a straight red for a professional foul in the 71st minute.

Morgan Cullen then made his first appearance in a first team shirt coming off the bench with twenty minutes remaining.

The final first came on 87 minutes as Ben Steer struck for his first goal of the season.

Town will face a tough task tonight (Wednesday) to extend their unbeaten home league run when they have a mouth–watering clash against league leaders and unbeaten after eight games with seven wins and a draw, Plymouth Parkway at Southern Road (7.30pm).

Parkway’s eight games so far has seen them score 28 goals and concede just three including a 2-0 defeat of Town four weeks ago.