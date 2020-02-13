Advanced search

Harris nets hat-trick as Town power back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 11:24 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 13 February 2020

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town's season-long unbeaten home record was maintained - and in emphatic style as the Southern Road men stormed back to winning with a 5-0 Wednesday night win over Cribbs with leading scorer Jamie Harris scoring a hat-trick.

In a high-tempo first half display, Town scored four times without reply with leading scorer Jordan Harris starting things off, hitting the net in the league for the 20th time this season with an early penalty. Max Gillard scored the second before skipper Jamie Dirrane netted a rare goal and Harris finished what he started, bagging his second just before the break.

There was just ome more goal scored in the second half, but it was a signifcant one as it came from Harris, completing his hat-trick and passing 30 goals in all competitons this season in the process.

Town team: Lee Bailey, Max Gillard, James Richards, Jamie Dirrane (Capt), David Rowe, Tom Gardner, Arron Denny, Jimmy Hinds, Ace High, Jordan Harris, Dean Billingsley. Subs: Mark Lever, Callum Shipton, Steve Avery, Kieran Willdigg, Ben Steer,

In the other two Wednesday night remier Division games, Bradford Town defeated Shepton Mallet 2-1 while Tavistock were 7-2 winners at Cadbury Heath.

The top seven after the February 12 matches

P W D L F A Pts

Bradford Town 22 19 1 2 49 58

Plymouth Parkway 20 17 1 2 52 52

Hallen 25 16 4 5 18 52

Tavistock 22 16 2 4 34 50

Exmouth Town 22 16 2 4 34 50

Shepton Mallet 24 15 3 6 30 48

Bridgwater Town 25 13 6 6 26 45

