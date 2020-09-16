Harris nets hat-trick as Exmouth Town power back to Southern Road winning ways

Exmouth Town striker Jordan Harris in the thick of the action during the FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

News of a superb 4-1 win for Exmouth Town in their Toolstation Western League Premier Division home meeting with Tavistock under the Southern Road floodlights

Exmouth Town showed that the FA Cup defeat to Melksham was merely a ‘blip’ in terms of their wonderful record at Southern Road as they brushed aside the challenge of Tavistock in a Wednesday night, Toolstation Western League Premier Division meeting, defeating the Lambs 4-1 with striker Jordan Harris netting a hat-trick.

After back-to-back 2-0 defeats - Town also lost 2-0 last midweek on their visit to Parkway to open their league account, some of the Town faithful would have been forgiven for thinking perhaps ‘the wheels had come off’ the Kevin Hill machine!

Indeed, faced with the visit of Tavistock a third straight defeat would not have been considered impossible, but Town showed what they are made of as they brushed aside the opposition with a performance that was as clinical as it was powerful.

It took just 18 minutes for the home supporters in a big crowd beneath the Southern Road floodlights to be cheering loudly as Ace High struck to open the scoring.

Two minutes later last season’s leading scorer Jordan Harris opened his account for this season and then, on 32 minutes, some fine approach play by Ben Steer set up Harris for his second and the Town third.

In the second half the opening exchanges were played out in the middle third of the pitch.

Tavistock pulled a goal back on 70 minutes, but just two minutes later the three-goal margin was restored with Jordan Harris netting again to complete his hat-trick and complete the scoring on what was a terrific all-round display from Town.

Next up for Town is Saturday’s FA Vase tie at home to South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit Mousehole.

Kick-off is at 3pm and there will again be a full track-and-trace operation at the turnstiles.

Martin Cook and his 50/50 team delivered the goods with another superb night of ticket selling, indeed, with prizes of £60, £30 and £20, it means that almost the entire £120 collective cost of the match officials was covered by the 50/50 draw.