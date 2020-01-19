Harris nets 'Beckhamesque' goal as Town continue impressive start to 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town maintained their 100 per cent start to 2020 when they returned from their visit to Chipping Sodbury Town having cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory, writes John Dibsdall

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Whilst their hosts were languishing at the wrong end of the table they had won their last two home games and went into the game with a degree of confidence.

The pitch was heavy and very tight and narrow and throughout the first half Town found it difficult to find any real cohesion in their game.

Ace High had a header flash past the post and Jordan Harris and Jamie Dirrane also had efforts go narrowly wide, but the half could best be described as scrappy apart from one moment of individual brilliance from Harris.

In the 10th minute he collected the ball just inside his own half, looked up and saw the 'keeper around his penalty spot and 'Beckhamesqe' sent the ball sailing over the stranded glovesman and into the back of the net for his 17th league goal in 14 starts this season.

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Town could not have wished for a better start to the second half. I believe they were some harsh words spoken at half time and they clearly had the desired effect.

Within a minute Aarron Denny had a shot deflected into the bottom corner of the goal and two minutes later Town were three goals to the good and effectively game over.

A corner from Denny saw Jimmy Hinds ghost in for his first goal of a campaign that has suffered with injury, but he is now back to his marauding best.

Thereafter Town were in total control and Harrison Burton, deputising in goal for the injured Robbie Powell did not have to make a worthwhile save to make throughout the 90 minutes.

Next up for Town is a trip tonight (Wednesday) to Willand Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Lukes Bowl (7.30pm) and then, on Saturday (January 25) they are home to Bridgwater Town in a league game (3pm).

The scheduled encounter between the sides in the Les Phillips Cup last Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and has been rearranged for Tuesday February 4.