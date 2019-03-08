Harris nets as Town win FA Vase tie - now for the big FA Cup replay on Tuesday night

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town warmed up for Tuesday nights FA Cup replay at home to Southern League Yate Town by making progress in the FA Vase, beating Brislington 3-2 at Southern Road

At the same time, Cadbury Heath were also making progress with a 3-0 home win over Longwell Green Sports and so Town will now travel to Cadbury Heath on Saturday, September 14.

Cadbury Heath, like Town, play in the Western League and, as of September 1, sit 16th with one win and three defeats from their first four games which is eight places below Town who have banked six points from their three league outings so far.

In their FA Vase meeting with Brislington, Town took a first half lead when an effort from Jordan Harris was turned into his own net by an unfortunate defender. However, almost immediately Brislington levelled. Town were quickly back on the front foot and, shortly after missing a gilt edged chance, Callum Shipton atoned, turning the ball home at the far post.

Harris made it 3-1 in the 76th minute, but a long-range strike took a couple of deflections before nestling in the back of the Town net to set up a 'pulse racing' final few minutes for the Town faithful, but their side held on to win the game 3-2, book that place in the next round and set up nicely that Tuesday night FA Cup replay with Yate Town (7.30pm).

The Town second team were emphatic 7-0 winners of their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East fixture at close rivals Clyst Valley and the Town thirds made it a hat-trick of senior success for Town teams as they won their Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Seven game, beating Amory Green Rovers Reserves 8-1 at the Withycombe Common pitches.

Meanwhile, with Tuesday night's FA Cup replay at Southern Road very much in mind, how did Yate Town get on, on the final Saturday of August?

The Gloucestershire-bases side shared four goals with visiting Hendon in a Southern League meeting that leaves Yate sitting 19th in the table having now lost three, drawn one and won just one - that a 4-0 win at Taunton Town.