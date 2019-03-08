Advanced search

Harris nets as Town Reserves bag terrific point at title-chasing Newtown

PUBLISHED: 13:44 23 April 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves continued their fine run of form in the Macron League Premier Division as they drew 1-1 at Newtown, and, in doing so, dented the home side’s title aspirations.

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1893. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1893. Picture: Terry Ife

Town started well and, with some well-organised defending and tenacious work in the middle third of the pitch, forced the home side to adopt a long-ball approach to the contest!

However, the Newtown tactics paid dividends when they opened the scoring, taking advantage of a mix-up in the Town rear guard when dealing with one such long ball.

Town, who went into the Easter Monday game on a run of six games without defeat, were not behind for long as parity was restored before the break thanks to a fine finish from Ben Harris.

After the break, Town again started the brighter of the two teams and seemed to win battles all over the pitch!

Indeed, no fewer then three times the frame of the goal came to the aid of the Newtown goalkeeper as Town played some delightful football.

Ryan Harris, Kevin Pike and Ben Harris were all denied by the goal frame, but it was not to be. The home side threw everything they had at Town in a bid to get the win they had to obtain in order to keep their title aspirations 'on track'.

They would have taken all three points, but for a terrific late save by Town glovesman Martin Rice.

Next up for Town is a home game this Saturday against Upottery. The Southern Road kick-off is at 3pm.

