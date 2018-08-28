Harris header sends Town into second place - next up it’s a Boxing Day morning home meeting with Cullompton Rangers

Football. Archant

Exmouth Town head into Boxing Day’s home game against Cullompton Rangers (11am) sitting second in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division after they finally overcame their home hoodoo against Bodmin, beating the Cornish side 1-0, writes John Dibsdall.

Town, who had failed to defeat Bodmin in five previous league meetings, and one cup tie, were fully deserving of the victory, achieved with a goal late in the first half from new signing Jordan Harris.

The Cornish side spurned the first opportunity of the contest as early as the second minute, but thereafter Town dictated the play and good approach work by Aarron Denny and Jordan Harris created a chance for Nathan Cooper, but he was forced wide.

Harris, returning to the Town line-up after spending last season at Budleigh Salterton and this season at Cullompton Rangers scored, what proved to be the match winner, in the 37th minute, netting with a towering header from a pin-point cross from Mark Lever.

Bodmin had had a couple of efforts hit straight at Robbie Powell in the Town goal, but their experienced strike force of Glyn Hobbs and Stuart Bowker were well shackled by the returning Jamie Dirrane and Chris Ibbeson at the heart of a very solid Town defence.

After the break, Town increased the intensity, and, but for the heroics of the Bodmin glovesman, Town would have eased to a comfortable victory.

The Cornish side’s ‘keeper denied Harris and Ace High before making a fabulous double save from Karl Rickard and then keeping out a Callum Shipton effort.

With just the solitary goal lead, the Town faithful were left fearing the possibility that Bodmin may ‘get lucky’ on the break, and Powell had to make an excellent save of his own from the visitor’s only effort of note, as Town ran down the clock to secure another important victory.

Following the Boxing Day morning meeting with Cullompton Rangers, Town are back in action on Saturday (December 29) when travel to Newquay looking to complete season’s league double over the Cornish outfit having beaten them 4-0 at Southern Road in early September.