Harris at the double as Town go eight points clear

Dave Rowe is presented with his Man of the Match award following his performance in the Exmouth Town 2-1 Southern Road win over Helston Athletic. Also in the picture are Town president John Dibsdall (left), club stalwart Brian Barden and chairman Stuart Shaw (far right). Picture MARTIN COOK. Archant

Exmouth Town warmed up for Tuesday (March 12) night’s Devon Bowl semi-final meeting with Plymouth Argyle by showing all their battling qualities to finally overcome a well-organised and competitive Helston Athletic side, who also had some talented youngsters in their starting line-up, writes John Dibsdall.

After some tentative opening exchanges Town took the lead with nine minutes gone.

Aarron Denny once again showed fine close control as he beat two men near the goal line before sending an inch perfect pass for Jordan Harris to slide home at the far post.

Helston responded well and, using the wind to their advantage; a long ball over the top deceived Town’s defence for one of their youngsters to score with a calm finish.

Whilst the possession stats would say the game was evenly poised, it was Town who were creating the better chances with Denny missing a clear opportunity before Ace High’s first-time shot brought an excellent save from the visiting glovesman.

From the resulting corner Dave Rowe headed against the underside of the crossbar. As Town kept up the pressure a strong run from Kieran Willdigs and a cross into the penalty area saw Harris lay the ball off to Denny whose shot cannoned back off the bottom of the post.

Throughout the second half play followed a similar pattern with Town’s defence equal to all that Helston had to offer, but, going forward, Town were unable to create that one clear chance.

High had another header pushed away and Callum Shipton linked up well with Denny to bring another good save from the ‘keeper who would be many people’s choice as the ‘Star player’ of the match.

With the clock ticking away, Town kept probing and were finally rewarded for all their efforts with two minutes remaining of the 90!

High made a surging run at the heart of the defence and when his shot was blocked it fell to Harris: an excellent first touch and composure personified as he tucked the ball past a defender into the bottom corner.

With the clash between Town’s rivals, Plymouth Argyle and Tavistock postponed on Friday night Town are now eight and 10 points clear of their main rivals with for them just six games to play whilst Argyle have seven and Tavvy have 10 remaining.

That match has been re-scheduled to be played on the last day of the season, April 27th, when Town travel to Bodmin.