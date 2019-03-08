Harris and Boere at the double in Town pre-season away win

Exmouth Town player Dan Boere Archant

Exmouth Town made it three successive clean sheet warm-up wins as they triumphed 5-0 at Western League Division One outfit Bishops Lydeard.

Kevin Hill's men travelled into Somerset having already won 6-0 at home to Sidmouth Town and 1-0 on the G4 surface that is home to Exwick Villa.

There was just one goal in the first half with Jordan Harris netting a 44th minute penalty.

After the break, substitute Dan Boere bagged a brace and Jimmy Hinds also netted before Harris rifled home a second penalty to give Town a 5-0 success.

In what was another fine all-round performance, Town glovesman Chris Wright made a number of fine saves to richly deserve his clean sheet.

On the 'down side', a nasty late challenge on Aaron Denny led to last season's Town Player of the Year having to be helped from the pitch!

There was also pre-season action for the Town Reserves who defeated Whipton and Pinhoe 4-1 at Southern Road.

Exmouth Town are back in action on Wednesday n night (July 24) when they entertain an Exeter XIO at Southern Road (7.3pm).