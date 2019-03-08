Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hardman stars as Budleigh U14 girls lose final game of the season

PUBLISHED: 09:02 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 20 May 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Under-14 girls went down 6-2 in their final outing of the Devon Girls League campaign, writes SpursTom.

In what was a re-arranged girls match, hosts Budleigh Salterton only had eight players available, and their opponents West Exe, sportingly agreed to play 8-a-isde.

The first period ended goalless mainly due to the outstanding display by Budleigh's goal keeper Millie Hardman.

West Exe shocked the young Robinettes with two goals in the first two minutes of the second half.

Budleigh hit back with Georgia Curtis netting to halve the arrears.

However, West Exe, with their greater numbers, were able to ring the changes and introduce fresh legs and that made the difference as the game wore on.

They scored twice more before Coco Goodbody-Stannard scored to make it 4-2.

As tiredness crept in, Budleigh conceded another brace to finish on the wrong end of a 6-2 score line.

Most Read

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth auction house to appear on TV this autumn

BBC presenters Angus Ashworth (left) and Roo Irvine with Piers Motley. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

More than 1,300 low-income families to receive solar panels and free energy, if Labour Party is voted in

Solar panel installation

Manor Lodge sponsored walk raises more than £1,000

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3524. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth pizza shop manager jailed for sex attack on 16-year-old girl he plied with vodka

Josefino Quiboloy has been jailed for five years and ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for life. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded ‘inappropriate’

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth auction house to appear on TV this autumn

BBC presenters Angus Ashworth (left) and Roo Irvine with Piers Motley. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

More than 1,300 low-income families to receive solar panels and free energy, if Labour Party is voted in

Solar panel installation

Manor Lodge sponsored walk raises more than £1,000

Manor Lodge staff and residents sponsored walk. Ref exe 18 19TI 3524. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth pizza shop manager jailed for sex attack on 16-year-old girl he plied with vodka

Josefino Quiboloy has been jailed for five years and ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for life. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

It’s official – Exmouth Town are heading for the Western League

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Phear Park winning streak comes to an abrupt end

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5291. Picture: Terry Ife

Hardman stars as Budleigh U14 girls lose final game of the season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon ladies Spring Meeting – Dobel and Morey are triumphant

East Devon Spring Meeting trophy winners; Jenny Dobel (left) and Emily Morey (right) with East Devon ladies captain Ali Miller (centre). Picture BARBARA MELLOR

Musakanda shows all-round skills with ‘fivefer’ as Budleigh win at Plympton

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists