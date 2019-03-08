Hardman stars as Budleigh U14 girls lose final game of the season

Budleigh Under-14 girls went down 6-2 in their final outing of the Devon Girls League campaign, writes SpursTom.

In what was a re-arranged girls match, hosts Budleigh Salterton only had eight players available, and their opponents West Exe, sportingly agreed to play 8-a-isde.

The first period ended goalless mainly due to the outstanding display by Budleigh's goal keeper Millie Hardman.

West Exe shocked the young Robinettes with two goals in the first two minutes of the second half.

Budleigh hit back with Georgia Curtis netting to halve the arrears.

However, West Exe, with their greater numbers, were able to ring the changes and introduce fresh legs and that made the difference as the game wore on.

They scored twice more before Coco Goodbody-Stannard scored to make it 4-2.

As tiredness crept in, Budleigh conceded another brace to finish on the wrong end of a 6-2 score line.