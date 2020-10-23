Advanced search

Haque nets as Budleigh U16s are beaten by Millwey Rise

PUBLISHED: 09:06 23 October 2020

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were beaten 4-1 when they entertained Millwey Rise in an Exeter & District Youth League game, writes SpursTom.

It was the visiting team that started brightly and they nearly scored in the opening minutes, but the ball was cleared off the Budleigh goal line!

Soon after, a well-timed interception by Zac Shepherd averted more danger.

The deadlock was finally broken on 25 minutes when the visitors put together a slick right wing raid that ended with their striker firing the ball beyond Robins’ glovesman Matt Brown for what proved to be the only goal of the first half.

At the start of the second half, it was the turn of the home side to see an effort cleared off the goal line.

The Robins continued to press and they were rewarded for the persistence with a goal from Sazid Haque on 52 minutes when he won the ball from two defenders before picking his spot to level things up.

Sadly, that was as good as it got for the young Robins, whose heads began to drop, after Millwey regained the lead.

The visitors went on to add two more goals in quick succession to eventually seal a 4-1 success.

Budleigh needed to be tighter on their marking, close down the opposition, but most of all communicate with each other.

