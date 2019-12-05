Advanced search

Haque at the double as Budleigh Under-15s make plate progress

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 05 December 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-15s sprung something of a cup shock as they knocked a side that play a division higher than them out of the Exeter & District Youth League Cup Plate competition, beating Crediton Youth 2-1, writes SpursTom.

In a bright opening, Sazid Haque gave the Robins a 12th minute lead, chasing a through-ball from Charlie Precious and it was his persistence that enabled him to reach the ball a fraction ahead of the out-rushing keeper, before finding the back of the empty net.

The strong swirling wind made it difficult for both sides, but to give them their due, they battled away in an attempt to get a result.

The second goal of the game arrived as we approached the interval, and once again it was midfielder Sazid Haque, playing a more attacking role, who was the scorer to send the young Robins into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

The second period began in the same manner as the first with both hosts and visitors mainly on the attack, but it became noticeable the hosts after Thursday evening efforts were showing signs of some tiredness.

Almost at the midway stage in the half and just before the hour mark, Crediton got some reward for their endeavours when Sam Price scored.

This began a period of pressure which saw the Robins pressed back, but a Man of the Match display from defender Lewis Beer, who got great support from his fellow defenders, saw Budleigh stay ahead and they fully deserve to have their name in the hat for the next round of the competition.

