Haggerty stars in East Budleigh Reserves’ success

PUBLISHED: 10:06 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 20 February 2019

Picture: Terry Life

East Budleigh Reserves completed a Macron League Division Seven double on Saturday as they won 3-2 at Thorverton Reserves, writes Mark Auton.

Having not played for a few weeks Budleigh looked a little rusty and took a while to get going, until Jamie Cardwell fired a smart half volley into the top corner from the edge of the box.

A goal to the good and seemingly cruising through the contest, confusion at the back allowed the home side to level against the run of play leaving the sides all square at the break.

Budleigh were again in control of the game as the second half began, but once again Thorverton managed to score.

A tactical change from Daz Cardwell worked a treat as Morgan Pearce cut in from the right before firing an equaliser for Budleigh.

There now looked to be only one winner and persistence from Luke Kelsall paid off as he burst through the host defence before setting up Jack Hocking to make it 3-2.

The East Budleigh Man of the Match award went to Dave Haggerty.

This Saturday (February 23), Budleigh host Pinhoe at Vicarage Road.

Haggerty stars in East Budleigh Reserves' success

