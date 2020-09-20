Haggerty and Alexander impress as Brixington Blues Under-16s make winning start to new league term

Ashton Beck in the thick of the action during the Brixington Blues U16s 2-0 win over Pinhoe. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s made a winning start to the new Exeter and District Youth League season with a 2-0 victory over Pinhoe Spartans.

Blues were quickly into their stride and, after a slick move involving Adam Watts, skipper Jake Haggerty and Ethan Hawes, Oliver Bradley saw his powerful shot well saved by the Pinhoe goalkeeper.

The Pins were equally sharp going forward and Blues’ defenders Reece Alexander and Haydon Simpson combined well to deny them before, in a swift counter-attack, Luke Paramore found Ashton Beck who crossed for Jack Drew-Cull to head just wide.

The deadlock was broken when Hawes won back possession following a high press and the move then saw Haggerty and Russ Bracey exchange passes to set up another raid that ended with Watts providing the assist for Bradley to drill the ball home.

Skipper Haggerty was then denied when his long-range shot cannoned back off the frame of the goal.

Blues saw out the first half in the ascendancy thanks to the industry and guile of the combined talents of Watts, Haggerty and Drew-Cull who controlled the midfield.

The second half began with Russ Bracey in the role of ‘sweeper-keeper’. Pinhoe started the second half well, but got precious little change out of Alexander, Simpson, Beck and Lewis Ayley.

The points were sealed when skipper Haggerty won a header and, when the ball arrived at the feet of Paramore, he found Watts who set himself before rifling the ball home.

Soon after the hard-working Haggerty was ‘harshly’ cautioned and, from the resultant free-kick, Blues’ glovesman Bracey made an excellent save.

In the closing stages, Makan Couliblay and Oscar Grunt combined well to fashion a chance between them that ended with a Grunt header drawing a wonderful save from the Pins goalkeeper.

So, an opening day win, to savour for Blues’ management team of Dave Haggerty, Chris Drew-Cull and Steve Paramore.

The Man of the Match award was shared between captain Jake Haggerty and Reece Alexander.