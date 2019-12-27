Gresham stars as Exmouth Town Reserves net derby honours at Budleigh

Josh Gresham receives the MOM from Town chairman Stuart Shaw after the Town second teams Boxing Day win at Budleigh. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves took the Boxing Day derby honours when they made the short trip across to Budleigh Salterton.

The Town second string completed their 2019 fixtures with a terrific all-round performance at Greenway Lane that saw Town bank three more Scott Richards Devon League North & East points thanks to a 5-1 win.

Town made a slight tactical change for the match, a change that gave the side greater attacking options.

If the Town team has been guilty of anything this season then it has been sluggish starts to matches, but that was not the case on Boxing Day!

Town were bright from the first whistle and could, perhaps should, have been a couple of goals to then good inside the first 15 minutes.

Indeed, they were almost made to pay for their lack of a finish to match excellent approach play as the home side fashioned a couple of excellent chances themselves.

The deadlock was finally broken when Town top scorer Josh Gresham capitalised on a loose ball by smashing home from the edge of the box and that proved to be the only goal of the first half.

There was more of the same from the start of the first half with James Sharkey causing the Budleigh defence a host of problems. It was Sharkey who netted twice in the second half; the first a clinical finish when put through one-on-one with the home glovesman and his second was a powerful header from am Oliver Evans corner. Man of the Match for Town, Gresham, then got his second before Ton Bray found the corner of the net to complete the scoring. Budleigh had the final say with a late consolation with Sam Hollis the scorer, but Town were comfortable winners on the day!