Advanced search

Gresham stars as Exmouth Town Reserves net derby honours at Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 11:05 27 December 2019

Josh Gresham receives the MOM from Town chairman Stuart Shaw after the Town second teams Boxing Day win at Budleigh. Picture MARTIN COOK

Josh Gresham receives the MOM from Town chairman Stuart Shaw after the Town second teams Boxing Day win at Budleigh. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves took the Boxing Day derby honours when they made the short trip across to Budleigh Salterton.

The Town second string completed their 2019 fixtures with a terrific all-round performance at Greenway Lane that saw Town bank three more Scott Richards Devon League North & East points thanks to a 5-1 win.

Town made a slight tactical change for the match, a change that gave the side greater attacking options.

If the Town team has been guilty of anything this season then it has been sluggish starts to matches, but that was not the case on Boxing Day!

Town were bright from the first whistle and could, perhaps should, have been a couple of goals to then good inside the first 15 minutes.

Indeed, they were almost made to pay for their lack of a finish to match excellent approach play as the home side fashioned a couple of excellent chances themselves.

The deadlock was finally broken when Town top scorer Josh Gresham capitalised on a loose ball by smashing home from the edge of the box and that proved to be the only goal of the first half.

There was more of the same from the start of the first half with James Sharkey causing the Budleigh defence a host of problems. It was Sharkey who netted twice in the second half; the first a clinical finish when put through one-on-one with the home glovesman and his second was a powerful header from am Oliver Evans corner. Man of the Match for Town, Gresham, then got his second before Ton Bray found the corner of the net to complete the scoring. Budleigh had the final say with a late consolation with Sam Hollis the scorer, but Town were comfortable winners on the day!

Most Read

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Annual festive bash for AJ’s customers

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

Family’s Christmas Day swim tradition to benefit homelessness charity

The Potter family after taking part in the Exmouth Christmas swim. Picture: Will Potter

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

Most Read

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Annual festive bash for AJ’s customers

AJ's Taxis annual Christmas lunch. Picture: Gary Marles

Family’s Christmas Day swim tradition to benefit homelessness charity

The Potter family after taking part in the Exmouth Christmas swim. Picture: Will Potter

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Gresham stars as Exmouth Town Reserves net derby honours at Budleigh

Josh Gresham receives the MOM from Town chairman Stuart Shaw after the Town second teams Boxing Day win at Budleigh. Picture MARTIN COOK

Family bring back Ottery New Year’s Eve party to boost suicide bereavement charity Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden raised £946 for Pete’s Dragons by staging a New Year's Eve party at Ottery Cricket Club. Gemma is pictured presenting a cheque to Lesley Rowland. Also pictured (l-r) are Graham Rowland, Caroline and Dave Youlden, and Vicky and Rob Johns of Ottery Cricket Club.

What made the Exmouth news in 2019? July to September

Hospiscare Twilight Walk 2019. Picture: Colin Yelland

Deaf Academy expressive arts plan for 200-seat theatre

Molly Thomas, who is set to benefit from the expressive arts programme at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth Town deliver Boxing Day ‘knock-out’ to visiting Buckland Athletic

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists