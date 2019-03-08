Advanced search

Gresham header sees Town Reserves to Braunton success

PUBLISHED: 18:57 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 09 October 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves followed up their midweek 3-1 home win over Topsham Town with a 1-0 victory over Braunton in a Scott Richards Devon League North & East meeting at Southern Road.

In recent games the Town second team have been slow to get out of the traps at the start of a contest, but that was not the case this time and they began well, knocking the ball round the Southern Road pitch with a great deal of confidence.

However, as much as Town played on the front foot and did create a number of chances, a finish was what was missing!

The goal that Town undoubtedly deserved came on 25 minutes when Ollie Evans got away down the wing and, when he crossed, Josh Gresham powerfully headed the ball home.

After the break, Town remained in control. Braunton, to their credit, did look for a way back into the contest but they got no change out of Town defenders Finn Slack and Jake Pond. The home lead ought to have been doubled but Tom Bray, faced with an open goal, opted to wait for the glovesman to regain his position before shooting straight at him!

The closing stages saw Braunton press hard for an equaliser but the Town defence shut up shop well to see the game out and net another three points.

Jimmy Hinds, making a welcome return to action following his injury playing in the first team's opening game of the season, picked up the Town Man of the Match award.

