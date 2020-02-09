Gresham brace as Exmouth Town Reserves net derby delight

The Exmouth Town Reserves Man of the Match from the win over Budleigh Salterton, Josh Gresham is presented with his award by team boss Mark Hulse. Picture: ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves took the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East derby honours as they beat Budleigh Salterton 3-1 at Southern Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having beaten the Robins 5-1 on Boxing Day when the sides met at Greenway Lane it means a season's league double for Town.

The home side made a sluggish start being wasteful with the ball and Budleigh were able to fashion a number of chances, but Town glovesman Tom Preece was relatively under-worked.

The deadlock was broken just before the break when a corner was missed by both Budleigh goalkeeper and his defenders and, when it fell to the feet of Morgan Cullen, he turned the ball home from close range.

There was still first half time left for Ben Cregan to see his powerful shot cannon back off the crossbar.

Town trooped off at the break with a narrow lead, one that to many of those watching the game would have considered being 'against the general run of play over the first 45 minutes'.

It was Budleigh who struck first after the break with a superbly struck free-kick, but that was as good as it got for the visitors as Town found a higher tempo to their game and began to dominate the ball, moving it faster than they had at any time in the game.

The home lead was restored when left back George Coombes found space out wide and, when he crossed, Josh Gresham was clinical with his finish.

Soon after, another corner to Town and this time, when the Budleigh glovesman missed the ball and struck Jake Pond, the match official was quick to award a penalty, but the visiting goalkeeper atoned for his error by saving the spot kick.

However, a third home goal did duly arrive with 15 minutes to go when Gresham found himself in a yard of space before swivelling and striking the ball in a single motion to send it arrowing into the top corner of the net.

Two-goal Gresham took the Man of the Match honours for a Town side who not sit seventh in the table and next up is Saturday's (February 15) visit to University with kick-off in Exeter being at 3pm.