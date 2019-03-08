Gresham at the treble as Town Reserves complete astonishing cup tie comeback

Exmouth Town Reserves served up a superb all-round team performance to recover from 4-1 down with just 20 minutes remaining, to fully deserve a place in the 2nd round of the MacDonald's Cup after a 5-4 win at Tavistock Association.

Despite a disappointing midweek 3-0 defeat at home to table-topping Alphington, Town made a confident start at Tavistock and were the better side for the opening 20 minutes. However, they were unable to turn their superiority into goals and, on 25 minutes, they fell behind. Town responded well, but fell further behind following a slick counter-attack and trooped of at the break two goals down!

Early in the second half, with Adam Wilkinson causing problems for the home defence, Tom Bray was a whisker away before, on the hour mark, after a neat one-two between Jamie Vaughan Ryall and Ollie Evans, Joshua Gresham tucked the ball home.

Town then began pressing to find an equaliser, but were caught on the break not once - but twice - to find themselves staring down the barrel of defeat and an early exit from the league cup, trailing 4-1 with just 20 minutes remaining.

Despite being three goals down Town continued to play some terrific football and, when Gresham scored a second, they were just two down. With 15 minutes left things got even better for Town as a delightful run and cross from Vaughan Ryall ended with Wilkinson finding the back of the net to make it 4-3.

With five minutes remaining, right back Harvey Roderick weaved his way through a couple of challenges before unleashing a powerful drive from fully 35 yards that arrowed its way into the top corner and three minutes later the comeback was completed as a Tom Bray delivery into the area saw the ball drop to Gresham who promptly volleyed it home to complete his hat-trick and seal a sensational 5-4 cup success.

Town Reserves are at home twice this week for they have a midweek date with Topsham Town on Wednesday night (October 2) with the game kicking off at 7.30pm and then they entertain Braunton on Saturday (3pm).