Gresham at the double as Town Reserves win well at Heavitree United

PUBLISHED: 13:04 14 September 2020

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves chalked up an impressive 3-0 win at Heavitree United in their latest Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East outing.

Josh Gresham scored twice and the other goal came from Morgan Cullen as the Town second string bounced back from their midweek defeat at home to Newtown.

It was certainly a contest at Heavitree that left much to debate post match - one thing at the top of the agenda being the fact the home side picked up six yellow cards and one red card!

Karl Riddell bagged himself the Man of the Match award for his assured display at the heart of the Town back line.

Town Reserves are next in league action this Saturday (September 12) when they travel to face the same Newtown side that beat them 5-0 at Southern Road last Wednesday night!

They are next in home action a week today (September 23) when St Martins are the visitors to Southern Road.

