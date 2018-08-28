Green and Hitchcock score as Robins edged out in festive fixture at Sidmouth Town

Budleigh Salterton went down 4-2 in their Boxing Day morning game at Sidmouth, but once again the Robins put enough into the contest to warrant taking something back to Greenway Lane with them, writes Alan Beer.

After 25 or so minutes of even-steven play with much of the contest played out in the middle third of the pitch, Sidmouth Town took the lead when the Robins were unable to clear a corner and, when the ball fell to Matt Salter on the edge of the area, he drilled it home past Alan Doble.

Four minutes later the home lead was doubled when a cross from the left was headed past Doble by Harry Taylor.

Budleigh, who went into the game off the back of shipping six second half goals in their 7-1 defeat at Teignmouth just four days before, refused to lie down and simply ‘accept’ another defeat and began to take the game to the home side.

It was no more than they deserved when, five minutes before the break, they halved the deficit with Billy Greene netting his first goal for the club, firing home from close range after the Sidmouth glovesman had spilled an effort from Jonny Hitchcock.

Early in the second half, the Robins found themselves again two goals down as Dan Churchill scored from close range. However, as they had done in the first half, the Robins hit back and twice the home goalkeeper denied Robert Welsman in one-on-one situations.

Just before the hour mark Hitchcock struck to make it 3-2, but six minutes later the Sidmouth Town two goal advantage was again restored with Ferenc Bodor scoring after Alan Doble had made a smart save to deny Churchill a second.

So, another defeat for the Robins, but yet again they put plenty into the game that was watched by a good turnout of home – and away – support.

Next up for the Robins is Saturday’s (December 29) Greenway Lane meeting with Ilfracombe Town (3pm).