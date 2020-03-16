Advanced search

Grassroots football suspended by the Football Association in light of the COVID-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 19:45 16 March 2020

Football latest - all grassroots football postponed for the forseeable future

Exmouth Town’s superb season looks set to be consigned to the history books as ‘null and void’ after the Fooball Association announced on Monday evening that it was suspending all grassroots football with immediate affect.

Following the government’s daily press conference on Monday (March 16) the Football Association released a communication on their website that read:

‘We have issued a further update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on football in England.

Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review. Further updates will follow as needed.’

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings summed up the general mood at Southern Road when he said: “This crisis that the cornona virus has brought to our door is far, far bigger than football.

“In terms of our season, if it were to be deemed ‘null and void’ then of course we’d all be very disappointed.

“Yes, we are having a great season and, as things stand, we are very much part of the mix with regard to the race for the title.

“However, as I have already said, we have to live with the times and if the decision is made to end our season then we have to respect that and make sure we are ready for whenever we can get things underway again.”

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

‘Paedophile hunters’ trap nightclub bouncer who pretended to be police officer

Daniel Morris, 36, of Barn Lane, Budleigh, was outed by two-man team Dark Justice, an online operation who pose as schoolgirls and chat to grown men, then film them when they turn up to meet the ‘girl’ for sex.

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

