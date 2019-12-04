Advanced search

Graham goal nets Budleigh U18s a point at Hatherleigh

PUBLISHED: 10:47 04 December 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s returned from their visit to Hatherleigh for a Devon League fixture with a point from a 1-1 draw, writes SpursTom.

The game was every bit as close as the final score suggests.

The home side enjoyed better of the first half during which time they took the lead with a well directed header from a corner.

The Robins second half equaliser came when Joe Graham's quick reactions allowed him to rifle the ball home from close range after the home glovesman had made a smart save from a stinging shot by Ben Lucas that was parried out to the feet of Graham.

Budleigh manager Mike Graham was very pleased with his 13 man squad, in particular the defensive pairing of Jody Salter and Ryan Fell, the latter who is more usually seen in the team's midfield, who served up a solid defensive partnership.

A 1-1 draw was a fitting outcome as both sides deserved to take something from what was an entertaining contest.

