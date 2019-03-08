Advanced search

Goodbody-Stannard stars as Budleigh U14 girls are held at home

PUBLISHED: 13:03 14 March 2019

Budleigh Salterton Under-14 girls played out a 0-0 draw when they entertained Newton Fire in a Devon Girls’ League fixture played a windy Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

With extreme cold mixing with the strong and swirling wind, there was precious little opportunity for either side to serve up any sort of creative football.

The visiting keeper from Newton Abbott was the busiest of the two, but it needed a fine save from Budleigh’s Millie Hardman in the first half to keep the scores level, whilst her Robinettes team-mate Coco Goodbody-Stannard caused problems up front, but had little support.

With both sides getting a point for their efforts, it leaves Budleigh sitting two points better off than Newton Fire, both having played 10 games in their respective campaigns.

Budleigh Salterton squad (all played): Millie Hardman, Poppy Avery, Tilly Avery, Bethany Browring, Lucy Spiller, Coco Goodbody-Stannard, Georgia Curtis, Amy Leadbetter, Lily Barnsley, Hattie Real and Fleur Larsson-Carter.

