Goalkeeper Robbie Powell makes another penalty save as Town win midweek game at Street

Exmouth Town became the first team to defeat Street in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division this season as they chalked up a third successive win over the Somerset men, beating them 2-1 on their own patch.

Town, who beat Street home and away last season, were quickly into their stride, but they did spurn a number of chances before finally taking a first half lead with a goal from Aaron Denny.

That goal still separated the sides at the break, but just two minutes into the second half the home side were awarded a penalty.

Street set to level? No chance for between the posts was Saturday’s spot kick king Robbie Powell and once again the Town glovesman went the right way to save a third successive spot kick!

Then, as if to underline how important the save was, just a minute later, play switched to the other end of the pitch where Mark Lever tucked the ball home to put Town into a 2-0 lead.

Street, who had won three and drawn one of their first four league games this season and began the day in third spot in the table with only Buckland Athletic and Parkway above them in the table, got one back with 15 minutes remaining.

However, thereafter the Town game management was top drawer and they closed the game out in some style to bank all three points.

The win sees Town move up to 10th in the fledgling Toolstation Western League Premier Division table.

On Saturday (September 26), Town are again on their travels with a trip up to Bridgwater Town (3pm).

Excmouth Town Reserves were also in Wednesday night action and they too banked all thre points on offer, in their case in a home Scott Richards Solictiors Devon League North & East meeting with St Martins.

The 1-0 win means Town Reserves are up to third in the table. On Saturday it’s local derby time with Budleigh Salterton at Southern Road to meet the Town second team with kick-off at 3pm.