Goalkeeper Colvin stars as Town Under-12s win well at Lyme Regis

Exmouth Town Under-12s were deserved 3-1 winners when they travelled across to Lyme Regis to contest a match that was played on an artificial surface, one that the Town youngsters clearly enjoyed playing on.

The ‘true’ surface certainly suited the passing game that Town play and they were rewarded for their early endeavours when a Daniel He corner was pushed into his own goal by the home glovesman!

With new strike pairing Jake Sherratt and Mikey Simpson giving the Lyme back line plenty to think about, Town stayed on the front foot.

However, the home goal survived and they grew into the contest and began to ask questions of the Town defence, but got little change out of the slick combined work of Badger, Southwood, Hill and Colvin.

Half-time arrived with just the one goal separating the teams and, at the start of the second half it was the home team who made the brighter start.

However, although they had plenty of sights at goal they found Town goalkeeper Jack Colvin in sensational form!

At the other end of the pitch Town doubled their lead with another corner, this time a Bernjo Brown set-piece delivery finding its way into the net inside the near post!

Town were then awarded a penalty for handball, but the He spot kick was dragged wide.

Buoyed by this ‘reprieve’, Lyme got a goal back, but Town were soon back on the front foot and, with wingers Tom Murray and Ewen Schaechter making excellent runs down the flanks a third away goal seemed likely.

It duly arrived when young He made amends for his penalty miss when he arrowed a sweet strike from distance into the top comer to restore the two goal lead.

In the dying minutes Lyme were denied a second by another stunning save from Jack Colvin who was excellent value for his Town Man of the Match award.