Goalkeeper Capey impresses on Exmouth Town third team debut

Exmouth Town 3rds against Tedburn St Mary. Ref exsp 06 19TI 9187. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 3-1 when they entertained Tedburn St Mary Reserves in a Division Eight meeting.

The game was played at the Archery Club pitches, which actually staged two of just six matches that survived the weather across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon and Exeter League.

A pitch that had been frozen overnight thawed under the morning sun and quickly began to cut up, making passing the ball difficult for both teams.

This made for a ‘scrappy’ encounter with neither side able to exert their authority on proceedings. For Town, Mat Peligry was a real threat in the early exchanges with his passing and good movement. When Town had a free-kick, Peligry stepped up and drilled the ball under the wall, but the Tedburn goalkeeper was alert and kept the effort out.

Town were unlucky – indeed they were left feeling frustrated – when Leigh Collett received a through-ball from Sam Cox, only for a ‘questionable’ decision from the linesman deemed him to be off-side when he had a clear run at goal.

Tedburn took the lead in the 25th minute, but the Town response was good. The opposition began to get physical and some heavy challenges went in – one such challenge left striker Cox having to limp out of the game to be replaced by Tommy Williamson.

Three minutes before the break parity was restored and it was the lively Peligry who turned the ball home from close range.

After the break, Town began with Aaron Underhill on in place of Liam Gallagher, but, as had been the case through the first half, the Town midfield again failed to take control.

However, the action was end-to-end and both sides crated chances, but it was Tedburn who were more clinical in front of goal, this despite a fine first appearance from Jordan Capey in the Town goal.

The Town third team coach was heard to lament that there had been some fine individual shifts for the team, but, as a team, the players had not performed and it made for a frustrating afternoon for home followers.