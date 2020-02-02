Advanced search

Goalkeeper Bracey stars as Brixington Blues U15s defeat Exmouth United

PUBLISHED: 16:54 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 02 February 2020

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by ‘Adam Brice Tyres’ who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: “We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship.” Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by 'Adam Brice Tyres' who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: "We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship." Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-15s eased their way to a 5-0 win in their local derby meeting with Exmouth United.

Action from the Bxirington Blues U15s win over Exmouth United. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTYAction from the Bxirington Blues U15s win over Exmouth United. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Both teams made high-tempo starts, but it was Blues who opened the scoring with Makan Coulibaly netting from close range after the United glovesman was unable to hang on to a powerful strike from Blues captain Jake Haggerty.

Just five minutes in it was 2-0 with Reece Alexander and Luke Paramore involved in the build-up prior to a goal from Jack Drew-Cull.

United were next to threaten, but were denied a goal back by a fine save from Russ Bracey in the Blues goal.

In an end-to-end passage of play, the United glovesman saved well from Paramore while, at the opposite end of the pitch; excellent work from Drew-Cull, Alexander, Oliver Bradley and Lewis Ayley kept United at arms length.

Just before the break, Joel Knott and Louie Vinnicombe combined well to set up Coulibaly to net his second, sending Blues into the interval with a 3-0 lead.

The second half began with action in both goalmouth and Blues glovesman Bracey made a couple of smart saves before Drew-Cull provided the assist to a goal from Paramore that made it 4-0.

The fifth and final goal was scored by Knott, but, in a game that was of high quality, it was the performance of Blues goalkeeper Russ Bracey was named Man of the Match,

Before the game, Blues received a new training kit courtesy of sponsors 'Adam Brice Tyres' who are an Exmouth business.

Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: "We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship."

