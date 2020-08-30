Glovesman Davis delights as Exmouth Town Under-18s net Devon Cup success
PUBLISHED: 18:02 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 30 August 2020
Archant
Exmouth Town Under-18s lifted the Wotton Printers Devon Cup with a dramatic penalty shoot-out success at Coach Road, Newton Abbot.
The game, held over from last season, finally got the green light to be played after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
In a major coup for the Southern Road club this is the second successive year that the Under-18 team has been crowned Devon’s top cup side.
A very good Totnes and Dartington side took the lead in the first half.
However, Town skipper Jake Pond climbed above everybody else in a crowded area to head home an early second half corner and thereafter both teams went toe-toe to look for a winner.
Town goalkeeper Will Davis made a couple of outstanding saves to keep the South Devon side out and, when the tie moved into a penalty shoot out, Davis twice made excellent saves while his team mates were clinical with their spot kicks as Town won the shoot-out 4-2.
It was Nat Hawkins who held his nerve to net the decisive penalty to launch the post match celebrations.
