Glovesman Davis delights as Exmouth Town Under-18s net Devon Cup success

Exmouth Town U18s after their Devon Cup win at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s lifted the Wotton Printers Devon Cup with a dramatic penalty shoot-out success at Coach Road, Newton Abbot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmmouth Town Under-18s goalkeeper Will Davis with the Man of the Match award after his two penalty saves as the Southern Road side won the Devon Cup at Coach Road, Newton Abbot. Picture: ETFC Exmmouth Town Under-18s goalkeeper Will Davis with the Man of the Match award after his two penalty saves as the Southern Road side won the Devon Cup at Coach Road, Newton Abbot. Picture: ETFC

The game, held over from last season, finally got the green light to be played after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

In a major coup for the Southern Road club this is the second successive year that the Under-18 team has been crowned Devon’s top cup side.

A very good Totnes and Dartington side took the lead in the first half.

However, Town skipper Jake Pond climbed above everybody else in a crowded area to head home an early second half corner and thereafter both teams went toe-toe to look for a winner.

Town goalkeeper Will Davis made a couple of outstanding saves to keep the South Devon side out and, when the tie moved into a penalty shoot out, Davis twice made excellent saves while his team mates were clinical with their spot kicks as Town won the shoot-out 4-2.

It was Nat Hawkins who held his nerve to net the decisive penalty to launch the post match celebrations.