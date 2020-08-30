Advanced search

Glovesman Davis delights as Exmouth Town Under-18s net Devon Cup success

PUBLISHED: 18:02 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 30 August 2020

Exmouth Town U18s after their Devon Cup win at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town U18s after their Devon Cup win at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA. Picture ETFC

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s lifted the Wotton Printers Devon Cup with a dramatic penalty shoot-out success at Coach Road, Newton Abbot.

Exmmouth Town Under-18s goalkeeper Will Davis with the Man of the Match award after his two penalty saves as the Southern Road side won the Devon Cup at Coach Road, Newton Abbot. Picture: ETFCExmmouth Town Under-18s goalkeeper Will Davis with the Man of the Match award after his two penalty saves as the Southern Road side won the Devon Cup at Coach Road, Newton Abbot. Picture: ETFC

The game, held over from last season, finally got the green light to be played after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

In a major coup for the Southern Road club this is the second successive year that the Under-18 team has been crowned Devon’s top cup side.

A very good Totnes and Dartington side took the lead in the first half.

However, Town skipper Jake Pond climbed above everybody else in a crowded area to head home an early second half corner and thereafter both teams went toe-toe to look for a winner.

Town goalkeeper Will Davis made a couple of outstanding saves to keep the South Devon side out and, when the tie moved into a penalty shoot out, Davis twice made excellent saves while his team mates were clinical with their spot kicks as Town won the shoot-out 4-2.

It was Nat Hawkins who held his nerve to net the decisive penalty to launch the post match celebrations.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Repair Café not returning to Exmouth in 2020

A repair cafe held at All Saints Church hall in Exmouth, Picture: Jean Holden

Future of Exmouth seafront development one step closer to be being decided

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body found on Exmouth beach – police launch investigation

Please don’t let your family add to these dreadful statistics - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Repair Café not returning to Exmouth in 2020

A repair cafe held at All Saints Church hall in Exmouth, Picture: Jean Holden

Future of Exmouth seafront development one step closer to be being decided

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Glovesman Davis delights as Exmouth Town Under-18s net Devon Cup success

Exmouth Town U18s after their Devon Cup win at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town latest - season tickets going well at Southern Road

The home dressing room at Exmouth Town's Southern Road headquarters. Picture ETFC

Exmouth skipper Buzza leads Maer men to derby delight over Budleigh

Exmouth CC Pavilion

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres book Tolchards League semi-final berth

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Town’s pre-season schedule ends with another blank sheet

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT