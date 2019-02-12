Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Girl power as Skye lands Player of the Match award in Exmouth United U11s win

PUBLISHED: 07:26 27 February 2019

Archant

Exmouth United Under-11s were worthy 2-1 winners when they entertained Newton St Cyres in an Exeter and District Youth League game at the Maer ground home of Exmouth Cricket Club, writes Nic Lopez.

Both sides made good starts, though it was the visiting side who carried the greater threat in the opening exchanges.

United grew into the game and wide players Ollie Kielty, Ollie Darville and Louis Farr became more influential getting some excellent balls into the area, but no goals were forthcoming and half-time arrived with the game still looking for its first goal.

During the break United manager Carl Farr urged his side to increase the tempo of their game and the team responded well.

Skye Macdonald-Brown and Jacob Ratcliffe, ably assisted by Jack Lopez, who dropped in from midfield to make a back-three, kept the dangerous visiting forwards at arm’s length. At the other end of the pitch, chance after chance went begging.

The game moved into its final quarter and the deadlock was finally broken when Dominic Lawrence hit a shot that wriggled through the keeper’s hands to give United the lead.

Minutes later, Crawford Pitt intercepted a back pass and, with a superb first touch, gave himself time and space to curl a terrific shot into the top corner of the net.

With almost the last kick of the contest, Newton St Cyres scored, but United were not to be denied, and, with game management once again coming into play, some responsible defensive work from the whole team ensured that United saw the game out for a tough, well-earned victory.

United manager Carl Farr said: “As for a Man of the Match, that’s a difficult one to call as the whole team contributed. However, for her outstanding display in a two-player defence, Skye Macdonald-Brown is the well-deserved winner of the Player of the Match award.”

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Amateur Boxing Club gets new show home

(Left to right) Joseph Urmston (Ocean Suite’s events team); Adam Stock (coach); Brendan Lee (club secretary); Neil Ferreday (club chairman and head coach) and Dan Walkey (coach). EXMOUTH ABC

Care fire at Woodbury’s Bonfire Lane

Devon fire engine

Girl power as Skye lands Player of the Match award in Exmouth United U11s win

Craib nets twice, but Budleigh Under-16s are beaten by impressive St Martins

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists