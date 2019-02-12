Girl power as Skye lands Player of the Match award in Exmouth United U11s win

Exmouth United Under-11s were worthy 2-1 winners when they entertained Newton St Cyres in an Exeter and District Youth League game at the Maer ground home of Exmouth Cricket Club, writes Nic Lopez.

Both sides made good starts, though it was the visiting side who carried the greater threat in the opening exchanges.

United grew into the game and wide players Ollie Kielty, Ollie Darville and Louis Farr became more influential getting some excellent balls into the area, but no goals were forthcoming and half-time arrived with the game still looking for its first goal.

During the break United manager Carl Farr urged his side to increase the tempo of their game and the team responded well.

Skye Macdonald-Brown and Jacob Ratcliffe, ably assisted by Jack Lopez who dropped in from midfield to make a back-three, kept the dangerous visiting forwards at arms length. At the other end of the pitch, chance after chance went begging.

The game moved into its final quarter and the deadlock was finally broken when Dominic Lawrence hit a shot that wriggled through the keepers hands to give United the lead.

Minutes later, Crawford Pitt intercepted a back pass from and, with a superb first touch, gave himself time and space to curl a terrific shot into the top corner of the net.

With almost the last kick of the contest, Newton St Cyres scored, but United were not to be denied, and, with game management once again coming into play, some responsible defensive work from the whole team saw United to another fine victory.

United manager Carl Farr said: “As for a Man of the Match, that’s a difficult one to call as the whole team contributed. However, for her outstanding display in a two-player defence, Skye Macdonald-Brown is the well deserved winner of the Player of the Match award.”