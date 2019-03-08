Advanced search

Gilmore and Long net as Robinettes win opening league game

PUBLISHED: 09:05 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 23 September 2019

Having returned to the Westward Developments Devon Women's Football League Premier Division, following promotion as last season's Division One Champions, Budleigh Salterton began their campaign with a 2-1 success at Signal Box Oak Villa, writes SpursTom.

In what proved to be a hard-fought contest, the Robinettes' Shannon Gilmore marked her debut for the team with the opening goal.

The home side levelled things up, but the points went home with Budleigh thanks to a well taken goal from Bec Long.

Robinettes captain Katy Harkness put in a terrific individual shift, but the team's Player of the Match award went to the impressive Beth Wills.

It's a pity the club will not be producing future women players themselves, as the girls youth team is no longer with us - at least for this current season.

