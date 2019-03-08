Gibson stars as Exmouth Spartans make winning start to new league term

Exmouth Spartans made a winning start to the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Three campaign, netting a 7-2 success on their visit to North Tawton.

Skipper Rob Welsman made sure his side got the perfect starts as he provided the assist for Carl Connor to het the first goal and Spartans were two up thanks to a downfield punt from goalkeeper Jack Walsh that set up a chance for Billy Gibson to score.

Welsman made it three before the home side pulled one back, but the three goal margin was restored when a superb through-ball from Gibson set up a chance that Sam Dickinson finished with aplomb.

Despite as sluggish start to the second half, Spartans increased their lead to 5-1 thanks to a h the left foot finish from Dickinson. The home side bagged a second with a slick counter-attack, but Spartans, who introduced last season's top score Dan Fulls and debutant Brandon Hodge and the latter scored the sixth before a Gibson cross was turned home by a Fulls header to complete the scoring.

The Spartans Man of the Match award went to Billy Gibson for his goal and hat-trick of assists.

On Saturday (September 7), Spartans are in Bill Slee Cup action with a local derby at home to East Budleigh m (3pm).

Spartans team: Jack Walsh, Jordan Bennington, Alex Coull, Matt Amor, Ben Collins, Marco Mancuso, Billy Gibson, Kyle Harris, Sam Dickinson, Rob Welsman, Carl: Subs; Dan Fulls, Brandon Hodge, Sam Richards