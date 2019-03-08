Gibbings at the double as Budleigh start with fine win

Budleigh Salterton are back in action on Tuesday (August 20) night when they visit Topsham Town and the two sides go into the game off the back of very contrasting results in their respective season's opening matches at the weekend.

Topsham Town were thrashed 5-1 at Teignmouth on Saturday afternoon while Budleigh, who launched the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon football league season on Friday night, made the best possible start, beating Witheridge 3-0 under the Greenway Lane floodlights.

Budleigh manager Rick Withers will have been delighted with his new-look Robins' who hardly gave the visitors a look-in throughout the 90 minutes.

Budleigh started at pace and took the lead in the seventh minute thank to a terrific strike from Harry Gibbings.

The lead was doubled on 24 minutes when one of a number of the new signings in the Robins' ranks, Sam Hollis, did well to hook the ball up and over a defender before drilling it home.

A healthy Greenway Lane turnout then saw the home side score a third with Gibbings netting his second in the 35th minute with an even sweeter strike than he had served up, for his opening goal.

Such was the Budleigh dominance in the first half that goalkeeper Jamie Crossman was called into action just once - a task he fulfilled with great confidence.

There were no further goals after the break, but Budleigh were the dominant force throughout and came close to scoring again in the 70th minute when Simon Withers saw a superb strike whistle just wide. At the other end of the pitch the back four of young Liam O'Brien, Ross James, Luke Iddon and Darren Everest put up a most effective defensive line in front of glovesman Crossman.

This was an impressive opening from a new-look Budleigh and augers well for the future.

Budleigh follow the visit to Topsham with a Saturday (August 24) game at home to Alphington (3pm).