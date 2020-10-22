Advanced search

Gibbings at the double as Budleigh are beaten at Liverton

PUBLISHED: 07:46 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 22 October 2020

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Harry Gibbings netted twice as Budleigh Salterton were edged out by the odd goal in five on their visit to Liverton United for a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting.

In a contest that saw the home side secure their first win of the league campaign, they also picked up a brace of yellow cards!

For Budleigh, the defeat means they are still seeking a first away success of the season having now lost narrowly at Exmouth Town (4-3) and Liverton United (3-2) while also drawing at Clyst Valley (1-1) and Exwick Villa (2-2).

Next up for the Robins is a third successive away game when, on Saturday (October 24), they travel to Alphington who beat them 4-1 when the sides met at Greenway Lane on matchday two of the season.

Budleigh head to Alphington sitting ninth in the 14-team division with eight points from nine games. The Alphas are a place better off and they too have eight points, albeit from having played two games fewer.

