Georgia Curtis nets first goal of the season in Budleigh girls’ U14 away win

PUBLISHED: 10:16 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 17 January 2019

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Under-14 girls were 1-0 winners when they travelled to Twyford Spartans for their latest Devon girls fixture, writes SpursTom.

The young Robinettes, putting aside the obvious disappointment of their defeat seven days before, were good value for the win which also completes a season’s double for them over the Tiverton-based side.

Unlike the week before, when the team was light on numbers, they travelled to Mid Devon with a squad of 12 players – nine to start with three substitutes to provide those often so important fresh legs!

In what was an all-round team performance in which all the players made contributions, the only goal of the contest was scored by Georgia Curtis, netting her first goal of the campaign.

Budleigh team: Millie Hardman, Beth Browring, Coco Goodbody-Stannard, Georgia Curtis, Lucy Spiller, Lily Barnsley, Faith Holder, Hattie Real, Poppy Avery, Tilly Avdery, Amy Leadbetter, Fleur Larsson-Carter.

