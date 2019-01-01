Advanced search

Exmouth Town off to Odd Down for next challenge in their Western League campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:53 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 22 November 2019

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Archant

Saturday (November 23), sees Exmouth Town travel to Bath side Odd Down, who are 18th in the Toolstation Western League top flight table with three wins and one draw from their 14 matches played to date, writes John Dibsdall.

Exmouth's Karl Rickard (centre) is challenged by Wellington's Sam Bryant. Picture: Gerry HuntExmouth's Karl Rickard (centre) is challenged by Wellington's Sam Bryant. Picture: Gerry Hunt

Town go into the game off the back of successive 5-1 wins with last Saturday's success at Cadbury Heath in a league game followed by a similar result on Wednesday night when Town hosted Honiton Town in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie.

From a personal point of view, looking ahead tothe game tomorrow at Odd Down and one of the most enjoyable games that I have ever seen Town play on their travels came at Odd Down in the game that was played there on January 30, 1994.

Town went into the match still looking for their first league win of the season having suffered 16 defeats and just two draws against Westbury and Bideford. However, a Man of the Match performance from goal keeping favourite Mike Barrett, who had been persuaded by newly appointed manager Graham Weeks to return to the club, paved the way for an historic 3-1 victory that earned Town the 'Team of the Week' award from the Sunday Independent newspaper.

The Town goal scorers were Exmouth boy Wayne Le Page with a brace and Nicky Campbell, who lived in Newquay, but was studying at Exeter University.

.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town off to Odd Down for next challenge in their Western League campaign

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Southwood stars for battling Town U12s at Heavitree

Football on pitch

Hocking at the double as battling East Budleigh exit Devon Cup

Goal!

Chudley nets hat-trick and Tinsley sparkles in Robins five star win over Liverton

Council starts investigation into 5G technology, asks for public views

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists