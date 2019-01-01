Exmouth Town off to Odd Down for next challenge in their Western League campaign

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK Archant

Saturday (November 23), sees Exmouth Town travel to Bath side Odd Down, who are 18th in the Toolstation Western League top flight table with three wins and one draw from their 14 matches played to date, writes John Dibsdall.

Exmouth's Karl Rickard (centre) is challenged by Wellington's Sam Bryant. Picture: Gerry Hunt Exmouth's Karl Rickard (centre) is challenged by Wellington's Sam Bryant. Picture: Gerry Hunt

Town go into the game off the back of successive 5-1 wins with last Saturday's success at Cadbury Heath in a league game followed by a similar result on Wednesday night when Town hosted Honiton Town in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie.

From a personal point of view, looking ahead tothe game tomorrow at Odd Down and one of the most enjoyable games that I have ever seen Town play on their travels came at Odd Down in the game that was played there on January 30, 1994.

Town went into the match still looking for their first league win of the season having suffered 16 defeats and just two draws against Westbury and Bideford. However, a Man of the Match performance from goal keeping favourite Mike Barrett, who had been persuaded by newly appointed manager Graham Weeks to return to the club, paved the way for an historic 3-1 victory that earned Town the 'Team of the Week' award from the Sunday Independent newspaper.

The Town goal scorers were Exmouth boy Wayne Le Page with a brace and Nicky Campbell, who lived in Newquay, but was studying at Exeter University.

