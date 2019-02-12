French hat-trick as Exmouth United Under-9s continue unbeaten league season

Exmouth United Under-9s outside Lympstone Manor for an official team photograph with Michael Caines, the general manager of Lympstone and the United coaches. Picture EUFC Archant

Exmouth United Under-9s won both their latest Exeter and District Youth League matches as they recorded 5-1 and 6-0 wins over Axminster opposition.

In the first game, United made a good start with Sam Baker orchestrating things in midfield where he got great support from Ollie French and Harry Dellar while striker Matthew Mitchell was a constant thorn in the Axminster side! It was goals from Mitchell and French that saw United lead 2-0 at half-time.

After the break Jamie Billingham was introduced and he scored the third before the home side got one back. Indeed, only a smart save from goalkeeper Aidy Farr denied Axminster a second before further goals were added by French and Billingham to round off a fine all-round show from the United players.

The second game saw more of the same from United, who dominated proceedings from the very first whistle.

Harry Dellar, playing on the right, whipped in a terrific cross that Ollie French turned home and Dellar was again responsible for the assist that saw Billingham make it 2-0.

Young Billingham netted his second, and his fourth goal of the morning to make it 3-0 at half-time. After the break some neat approach play down the right from Matthew Mitchell led to another polished French finish. French then turned provider to set up Sam Baker to make it five. Goalkeeper Aidy Farr was given a run out in defence alongside Joshy West and the final goal came following neat link-up play between Mitchell and French that ended up with the latter completing his hat-trick to round off the scoring. United remain unbeaten in their league campaign.