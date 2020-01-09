Advanced search

French goal completes thrilling win for Exmouth United Under-11s

PUBLISHED: 09:16 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 09 January 2020

Picture: Terry Ife

Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United Under-11s were involved in a thrilling match with Twyford Spartans that produced no fewer than nine goals, to start their 2020 action.

The Mid Devon side made a strong start and, despite the best efforts of Tate Ferreday in the United goal, scored three times in the opening 15 minutes to take control of the contest.

Despite being three goals down, United were matching their opponents in all areas - except for in front of goal! However, that all changed in the 25th minute when a Thomas Brooking corner was headed on by Leo French and rifled home by Evan Walkey. Things got better for United when Evan Walkey scored to make it 3-2 and that's how the game stood at half-time. United started the second half well and, when Reuben Stock got away down the wing, his cross was initially cleared, but only as far as Tommy Barrow on the edge of the area and he sent the ball arrowing into the corner of the net to restore parity to the game. It was against the run of play when Spartans edged back ahead from the penalty spot, but United were soon level and again it came from the penalty spot with the kick awarded when Barrow was felled and he got up to score to make it 4-4. Once level again, with defenders Nathan Briggs and Josh Matthews together with defensive midfielder Harry O'Donnell denying Spartans further scoring opportunities, United went in search of a winning goal. It duly arrived inside the final five minutes with Leo French pouncing on a handling error by the Spartans glovesman to drill the ball home and win the game 5-4 for his side.

