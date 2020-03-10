Frazer scores a hat-trick as Brixington Blues Under-12s net Plate final berth

Brixington Blues Under-12s. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-12s powered their way emphatically into the final of the Exeter & District Youth League Plate competition with an 8-1 win over Central Rovers.

Blues made a confident start and took the lead after three minutes thanks to a neat finish from Brodie Frazer with the assist down to Eden Woodall.

With Troy Jackson and Rohullah Mohammedi dominating midfield a second goal followed soon after with Frazer again the scorer.

The third goal was scored by Evan Slater with the assist down to Finley Elvin and then a fine run from Billy McBryan ended with him crossing for Rohullah Mohammedi to drill the ball home.

Central looked to hit back, but they were denied by a couple of smart saves from Blues glovesman Coby Smith before they eventually found a way through, albeit from the penalty spot.

However, the four-goal advantage was swiftly restored with Finley Tucker netting after good approach play involving Alfie Smith and Troy Jackson and Blues trooped off at the break with a 5-1 lead.

Blues were soon back on the front foot in the second half, Evan Slater created the opportunity for Rohullah Mohammedi to fire them into a 6-1 lead.

Impressive defender Alfie Hurst then won the ball to launch a move that involved Troy Jackson and Rory MacDonald prior to Frazer completing his hat-trick to make it 7-1.

The final goal was scored by Billy McBryan.

A delighted Blues' coach, Sean Slater said: 'I really could not be prouder of the boys who are to be congratulated on reaching a cup final.'