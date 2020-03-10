Advanced search

Frazer scores a hat-trick as Brixington Blues Under-12s net Plate final berth

PUBLISHED: 13:15 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 10 March 2020

Brixington Blues Under-12s. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-12s. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-12s powered their way emphatically into the final of the Exeter & District Youth League Plate competition with an 8-1 win over Central Rovers.

Blues made a confident start and took the lead after three minutes thanks to a neat finish from Brodie Frazer with the assist down to Eden Woodall.

With Troy Jackson and Rohullah Mohammedi dominating midfield a second goal followed soon after with Frazer again the scorer.

The third goal was scored by Evan Slater with the assist down to Finley Elvin and then a fine run from Billy McBryan ended with him crossing for Rohullah Mohammedi to drill the ball home.

Central looked to hit back, but they were denied by a couple of smart saves from Blues glovesman Coby Smith before they eventually found a way through, albeit from the penalty spot.

However, the four-goal advantage was swiftly restored with Finley Tucker netting after good approach play involving Alfie Smith and Troy Jackson and Blues trooped off at the break with a 5-1 lead.

Blues were soon back on the front foot in the second half, Evan Slater created the opportunity for Rohullah Mohammedi to fire them into a 6-1 lead.

Impressive defender Alfie Hurst then won the ball to launch a move that involved Troy Jackson and Rory MacDonald prior to Frazer completing his hat-trick to make it 7-1.

The final goal was scored by Billy McBryan.

A delighted Blues' coach, Sean Slater said: 'I really could not be prouder of the boys who are to be congratulated on reaching a cup final.'

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth’s Doris celebrates turning 100

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth’s Doris celebrates turning 100

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town assistant manager on the Saturday’s seven goal success

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Webb wins East Devon ladies 16-hole stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Harrier Samuel Kelly second in the 2020 Grizzly

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0121 Picture: Terry Ife

Frazer scores a hat-trick as Brixington Blues Under-12s net Plate final berth

Brixington Blues Under-12s. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Madeira ladies quartet of Jan, Janet, Joy and skip Catherine crowned Devon champions

Madeira quartet after the Devon Fours finals success. Picture JEAN HEALEY
Drive 24