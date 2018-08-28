Fox impresses as Brixington Blues U14s net point

Action from Brixington Blues Under-14s. Picture BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues and Alphington Under-14s are the top two teams in that age group in the Exeter and District Youth League and, when they met, it was always anticipated it would be a close encounter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A game that ended, as it began, with end-to-end football, fittingly finished with honours even with the score being 1-1.

The Alphas began brightly, but got little change out of the impressive Harrison Fox and skipper Jake Haggerty, who denied the opposition attack any time or space.

The first ‘sight of goal’ fell to Blues when Ethan Beverley was sent away by Jack Drew-Cull, but the goalkeeper made a smart save.

Ben Grear then played in Joel Knott, who drilled his shot just wide, but, as play switched to the other end of the pitch, Blues goalkeeper Russ Bracey made a fine save.

In the very next Blues raid, Lewis Ayley, Drew-Cull, Oliver Bradley and Zac Brown were all involved prior to Grear seeing his shot saved.

However, it was Alphington who broke the deadlock with a clinical finish that gave young Bracey no chance.

The Blues response was first class and it was no more than they deserved when, after a terrific piece of dribbling by Elliott Bowyer, he fashioned himself enough space to get a shot away that nestled in the bottom corner of the goal to leave things all square at half-time.

There was more of the same after the break with two very good teams both looking to unlock the other’s solid defence in search of a winning goal. Jayden Marles was dominant with his tremendous pressing and winning the ball back and Blues were so close to a winner when a Bradley strike cannoned back off the crossbar. Drew-Cull saw an effort well saved before, at the other end of the pitch, Alphington’s last raid saw Russ Bracey make a splendid save.

A draw was a fitting outcome to a terrific contest between two well-matched outfits.

The Blues’ Man of the Match award went to Harrison Fox.