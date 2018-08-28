Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fox impresses as Brixington Blues U14s net point

PUBLISHED: 09:14 31 January 2019

Action from Brixington Blues Under-14s. Picture BBFC

Action from Brixington Blues Under-14s. Picture BBFC

Archant

Brixington Blues and Alphington Under-14s are the top two teams in that age group in the Exeter and District Youth League and, when they met, it was always anticipated it would be a close encounter.

A game that ended, as it began, with end-to-end football, fittingly finished with honours even with the score being 1-1.

The Alphas began brightly, but got little change out of the impressive Harrison Fox and skipper Jake Haggerty, who denied the opposition attack any time or space.

The first ‘sight of goal’ fell to Blues when Ethan Beverley was sent away by Jack Drew-Cull, but the goalkeeper made a smart save.

Ben Grear then played in Joel Knott, who drilled his shot just wide, but, as play switched to the other end of the pitch, Blues goalkeeper Russ Bracey made a fine save.

In the very next Blues raid, Lewis Ayley, Drew-Cull, Oliver Bradley and Zac Brown were all involved prior to Grear seeing his shot saved.

However, it was Alphington who broke the deadlock with a clinical finish that gave young Bracey no chance.

The Blues response was first class and it was no more than they deserved when, after a terrific piece of dribbling by Elliott Bowyer, he fashioned himself enough space to get a shot away that nestled in the bottom corner of the goal to leave things all square at half-time.

There was more of the same after the break with two very good teams both looking to unlock the other’s solid defence in search of a winning goal. Jayden Marles was dominant with his tremendous pressing and winning the ball back and Blues were so close to a winner when a Bradley strike cannoned back off the crossbar. Drew-Cull saw an effort well saved before, at the other end of the pitch, Alphington’s last raid saw Russ Bracey make a splendid save.

A draw was a fitting outcome to a terrific contest between two well-matched outfits.

The Blues’ Man of the Match award went to Harrison Fox.

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Fox impresses as Brixington Blues U14s net point

Action from Brixington Blues Under-14s. Picture BBFC

East Devon three-ball Stableford success for trio

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Artisan Golf Club is looking for new members

golf generic picture

Birthday boy Howard nets twice for East Budleigh in derby win

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s Hunted

Fugitives from the current series. Left to right: Nick, Matt, Jess, Ismail, Nathanael, Frank, Emma, Harry, Loren and Paul.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists