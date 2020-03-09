'Fortress Southern Road' continues after Town net a super seven in mauling of Chipping Sodbury Town

Exmouth Town head for Southern League Willand Rovers on Wednesday (March 11) night boosted by a scintillating 7-1 home victory over Chipping Sodbury Town on Saturday, writes John Dibsdall.

The Saturday afternoon win was the perfect tonic after what had been a miserable Tuesday night 4-0 defeat at Shepton Mallet.

Town travelled to Shepton with virtually a full-strength side, conceded following a corner in the second minute and were three down after the opening 25 minutes. Any chance of getting back in the game were dispelled in the opening minutes of the second half when the hosts scored their fourth and James Richards was harshly shown a red card for retaliation.

This was without doubt Town's worst performance of what has been a most successful season, but they had the chance to quickly redeem themselves in front of the Southern Road faithful and delivered in style.

Once again Town had the highest crowd in the Western League with 194, who witnessed an excellent game of football where the final score line belied the contribution the visitors made to a free-flowing open game of football.

This was the only game played in East Devon at steps five and six and the 'Sods' had a couple of chances to take the lead, hitting the crossbar in the third minute before Town took the lead in the 15th minute with a goal that was entirely down to the artistry shown by Ben Steer.

He took on, and beat, three players before delivering a pin-point cross that Aarron Denny turned home at the far post.

As Town continued to press, Jordan Harris robbed a defender and finished in style before Denny scored the third with a low drive from the edge of the box. With the last kick of the first half a Harris header was turned into the net by a defender trying to clear.

Within a minute of the restart Harris blocked a clearance that then fell perfectly for Steer to blast home and Callum Shipton sidestepped his marker before firing into the bottom corner for number six with still 35 minutes to play.

To their credit the visitors continued to try and play football and, after Robbie Powell had made an excellent save, they scored a fine consolation goal.

Dean Billingsley came off the bench to notch number seven which was also Town's 100th goal of this season, 64 in the league, eight in the FA Cup, 11 in the FA Vase, 11 in the Les Phillips Cup and six in the St Lukes Bowl.

On Saturday (March 14) Town play host to Brislington and then, on Monday (March 16) evening have another home game when Plymouth Parkway are the visitors.

The game was originally scheduled for next Wednesday evening, but the game has been brought forward to accommodate Parkway who will, weather permitting, be trying to play nine games in March including five in eleven days.

After the trip to Southern Road they then travel to Bradford Town for a top-of-the table clash on the Thursday and a trip to inform Shepton Mallet on the Saturday.

With the FA failing to grant an extension to the season there will be tremendous pressure on all clubs to fulfil their fixtures!