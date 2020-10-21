Ford strikes as Exmouth Rovers win and stay top of the table

Archant

Exmouth Rovers sit a point clear at the top of the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East table after a 1-0 win at Lyme Regis Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The only goal of the game was scored by Felix Ford and the win means that, five games into the campaign, Rovers remain unbeaten.

Indeed, they are one of just three teams in the division to still be unbeaten, with the other two being Beer Albion Reserves and Tipton St John.

This Saturday (October 24), Rovers again meet Lyme Regis with the match being played at the Withycombe Common pitches (3pm).

Luke Bradford and Tom Chudley scored the goals as Exmouth Spartans were beaten 4-2 at home by Teignmouth.

Spartans, who have now lost three and won just one of their first four games this term, entertain Lympstone on Saturday at Greenway Lane, Budleigh (3pm).

The Lympets were beaten 5-1 at home by Tipton St John and are without a point three games into the campaign.